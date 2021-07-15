Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,312,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52,572 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $73,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 60.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,378 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 214.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,367 shares of company stock worth $1,051,515. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.