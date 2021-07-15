Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
OTCMKTS DTNOF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.29.
About Dno Asa
Featured Article: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.