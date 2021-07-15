Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS DTNOF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.29.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2020, its proven reserves consisted of 201.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 332.3 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 506.8 MMboe.

