Dock (DOCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.04 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $45.15 million and $8.04 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dock has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00090254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.89 or 0.00857738 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005780 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

