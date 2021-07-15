Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.79 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Dock coin can now be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $48.79 million and $9.58 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00094653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.53 or 0.00860458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

