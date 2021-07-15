DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $3,570,125.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,649. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -255.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $298.75.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.