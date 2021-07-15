DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $3,570,125.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,649. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -255.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $298.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,852,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

