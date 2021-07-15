Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE DCI opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $891,936.00. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.