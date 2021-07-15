Douglas C. Manditch Sells 38,991 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $892,114.08.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

