Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 573,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 231,799 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 97.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 38,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 22.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 109,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,171. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

