Douglas W. Mayger Sells 11,628 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.