Douglas W. Mayger Sells 11,628 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12.
Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $88.62.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
