Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.29. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 4,215 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 19.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover Motorsports during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover Motorsports by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 701,749 shares during the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.