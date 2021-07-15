Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Trading Down 2.3%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

A number of research firms have commented on DWMNF. Mizuho upgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

