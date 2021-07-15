Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

DCT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,079. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -166.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,328,644.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,365 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,609. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

