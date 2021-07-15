Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.06% of Ducommun worth $28,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ducommun by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:DCO opened at $52.71 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $624.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.