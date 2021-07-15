Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $5.69 on Friday. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

