Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,177.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 110,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.