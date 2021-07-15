DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

