Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.80 ($43.29).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €34.84 ($40.99) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a 12 month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

