E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Issues Earnings Results

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

E2open Parent stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 197,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,447. E2open Parent has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETWO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

