Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGRX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $636.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.73.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

