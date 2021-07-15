East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Up 234.3% in June

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 234.3% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East Stone Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 13,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,899. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06. East Stone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

