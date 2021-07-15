easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EJTTF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

