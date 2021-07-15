Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $169.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.65.

ETN opened at $153.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.77. Eaton has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

