Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFR. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 350,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 78,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $883,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE EFR opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.