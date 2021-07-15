Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

EPC traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. 23,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

