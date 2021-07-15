Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3,151.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,910,172.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

