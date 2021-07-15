Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.87.

DE stock opened at $345.57 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $169.83 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.26. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

