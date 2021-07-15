Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Medallia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallia by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 718,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medallia by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,003 shares of company stock worth $10,364,912. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE MDLA opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

