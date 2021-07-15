Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 517,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,529,000 after acquiring an additional 282,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

