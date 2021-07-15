Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 4,705 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

SWKS stock opened at $191.57 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

