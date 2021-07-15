Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

MLM opened at $355.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

