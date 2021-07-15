Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-$40.80 million.

Shares of Educational Development stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,817. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

