El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $676.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.