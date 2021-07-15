Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.34.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$12.35 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.93 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,693.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,754 shares of company stock worth $1,071,531.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.