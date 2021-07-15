Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. 25,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16. Elemental Royalties has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

