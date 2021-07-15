Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMP.A shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$39.73 on Thursday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$32.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93. The stock has a market cap of C$10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

