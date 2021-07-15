Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Major Shareholder Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) major shareholder Michael R. Morrisett sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS EMPR opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95. Empire Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Empire Petroleum Company Profile

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas interests in Louisiana, North Dakota, and Montana. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

