Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Major Shareholder Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) major shareholder Michael R. Morrisett sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
OTCMKTS EMPR opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95. Empire Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $4.16.
Empire Petroleum Company Profile
Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.