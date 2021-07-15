Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE:EDN opened at $4.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.72. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.56 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.