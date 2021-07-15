Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $834.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.