Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “
ENTA stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $834.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.