Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) PT Set at $24.10 by Societe Generale

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) received a $24.10 price objective from equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endesa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Endesa stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Endesa has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

