Endurant Capital Management LP Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the quarter. GoodRx makes up 1.4% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 118,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $2,848,000. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,138,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,592,741.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $467,125.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,557,892 shares valued at $55,499,517. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

