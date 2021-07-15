Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 14,909 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,909 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 3.4% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 24.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 583,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 98.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.18. 21,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.51. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

