Endurant Capital Management LP Takes $8.61 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,000. McKesson accounts for 2.2% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after acquiring an additional 232,431 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.98. 23,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,107. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.