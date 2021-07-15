Endurant Capital Management LP Takes Position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,376,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 493.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 317,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,560. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

