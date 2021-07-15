Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises about 3.2% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,674,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.08. 729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,698. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.49 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

