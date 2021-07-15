Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Makes New $711,000 Investment in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Cimarex Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $119,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on XEC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

