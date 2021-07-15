Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Up 4.4%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $243.83 and last traded at $242.89. 1,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 50,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.