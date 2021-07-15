Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMVHF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06. Entain has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.