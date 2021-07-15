Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Short Interest Update

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETER remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13. Enterra has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Enterra Company Profile

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines.

