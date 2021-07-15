EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 122.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

