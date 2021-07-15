EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,425 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,954,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 907,708 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.22.

